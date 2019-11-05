Death Investigation into Two Persons on Knik Knack Mud Shack Road is Continuing and Troopers Reveal a Missing Person

The death investigation into the man and woman found deceased off of Knik Knack Mud Shack Road in Wasilla on November 3rd is continuing and AST also is reporting a missing person in that case on Tuesday.

According to Wasilla-based troopers, they are seeking missing person 28-year-old Alyssa Jimenez of Big Lake. Troopers say they are “concerned for Jimenez’s safety as she was reportedly with the two deceased individuals earlier in the day prior to their deaths.” AST states that the circumstances of her disappearance is currently unknown.

The identities of the two deceased, as well as the manner of their deaths, will be released following autopsies and notification to next of kin.

Investigators are asking for information from the public and ask those persons to contact MATCOM Dispatch at 352-5401.

No further information is currently available.