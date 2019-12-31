Death of Shirley Skeeks Determined to be a Homicide, ABI Investigation Continues

Alaska Native News on Dec 31, 2019.

Alaska State Troopers report that following an autopsy spanning a half-year, the remains of the woman found near the Hope Cut-Off showed she died as the result of a homicide.

28-year-old Shirley Skeek, who was known to have suffered a medical condition, was reported missing on January 2nd by her family after not having seen her since mid-December of 2018. She would remain missing for months. Remains of a female were discovered near the Hope Cut-Off along the Seward Highway on the evening of May 27th, but would remain unidentified until early December of this year. It was then that it was determined that the remains were those of Skeeks.

It wasn’t until late December that the State Medical Examiner’s office reported their findings that Skeek’s death was the result of a homicide. Skeeks family was notified of the findings. Her remains have yet to be returned and are still at a Texas forensic lab.

The Alaska Bureau of Investigation is leading the investigation into her death. They have yet to name any suspects in her death.

Skeeks, originally from Kake, and in Anchorage for the past three years, was last seen getting into a black pickup truck outside of Bean’s Cafe in mid-December 2018.

Anyone with information regarding Skeek, her disappearance, or her death are asked to contact the Alaska State Troopers at 907-269-5611. Information can also be reported to crimestoppers at (907) 561-7867 or online via http://www.anchoragecrimestoppers.com.