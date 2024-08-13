DEC Helps Juneau Community in Flooding Aftermath

DEC is working closely with the Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, the City and Borough of Juneau, the U.S. Coast Guard, the Alaska National Guard, the Alaska Department of Transportation & Public Facilities (DOT&PF), and others.

DOT&PF trucks continue to pick up loads of curbside debris and waste throughout the impacted area. DEC staff have been working with the Alaska National Guard to help separate hazardous waste for disposal.

Remember to report all spills of oil or hazardous substances online at ReportSpills.alaska.gov or over the phone at 1-800-478-9300. Additionally, please keep the following in mind before consuming food impacted by the flood:

Do not eat any food that may have come into contact with flood water.

Discard any food and beverage that is not in a waterproof container if there is any chance that it has come into contact with flood water.

If you have a freezer, either a chest or upright, which was covered with floodwaters, chances are the food inside has been damaged through seepage. All of this food should be thrown away.

Discard any food in damaged cans.

Thoroughly wash metal pans, ceramic dishes, utensils, and countertops with soap and water, using hot water if available. Rinse and then sanitize them by boiling in clean water or immersing them for 15 minutes in a solution of 1 tablespoon of unscented household (5.25% concentration) liquid bleach per gallon of water.

Undamaged, commercially prepared foods in all-metal cans and “retort pouches” (like flexible, shelf-stable juice or seafood pouches) can be saved if thoroughly washed and sanitized. Visit our website to find more resources related to flood preparation and response including food safety here: https://dec.alaska.gov/commish/disaster-recovery/flood-preparation-and-response/

Find the most up-to-date information on response and volunteer efforts here: https://juneau.org/manager/flood-response.



