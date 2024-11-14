Delegation Applauds $104 Million for Alaska Port and Maritime Infrastructure Projects





WASHINGTON – Wednesday, Representative Mary Sattler Peltola (D-Alaska) and U.S. Senators Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan (both R-Alaska), announced that six coastal communities in Alaska will receive more than $104 million in investments this year for critical port and maritime infrastructure. These grants, funded by both annual appropriations and the 2021 Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA), will benefit port, harbor, and dock improvement and development in communities across Alaska. The IIJA provided $2.25 billion in funds available over five years to the Port Infrastructure Development Program (PIDP), which is a key funding avenue for Alaska coastal communities. Funding for these grants was made up of $450 million from the IIJA with an additional $50 million provided in the FY24 Appropriations Act, for a total of $500 million in available funding.

“Port improvements are necessary and vital if we are to improve and protect our state infrastructure,” said Representative Peltola. “As critical infrastructure with a region-wide impact, this funding will create jobs and improve life in our coastal communities–especially for Alaskans living in Dillingham, Hoonah, and Saint Paul.”

“As I often say, Alaska is a resource-rich but infrastructure-poor state. With more coastline than the rest of the United States combined, maritime infrastructure is critical to our state,” Senator Sullivan said. “Due to Alaska’s geographic isolation, our residents have an increased reliance on port projects. These same projects are a challenge to fund as they often have higher costs to construct and serve smaller populations. That’s why I fought to change the law in the Port Infrastructure Development Program to ensure the cost-benefit analyses of these projects work for Alaska and port investments in our state. Through my work on the Senate Committees on Commerce and Armed Services, we’ve already had great success securing major investments in some of these projects, like the Port of Alaska in Anchorage with supporting investments now totaling $169 million. These additional awards will ensure we continue to build on that progress. These grants are hugely beneficial to Alaska’s maritime economy and transportation infrastructure, and will improve our supply chains.”

“The efficiency and capacity of our ports is integral to the prosperity of our coastal communities, as well as the state of Alaska as a whole,” said Senator Murkowski. “With so many communities across the state inaccessible by road, ports are essential to our supply chain and distributing key resources that Alaskans need. I applaud the Department of Transportation’s Maritime Administration for their substantial investments in a diverse range of improvements to port infrastructure in six communities across the state.”

Grant recipients (information provided by the U.S. Department of Transportation):

Aurora Harbor Drive Down Float Project (Juneau): $11.1 million to build a drive down float and vehicle bridge, as well as incorporate two new 5-ton electric cranes, to serve the commercial fishing fleet and improve freight transportation.

Port of Dillingham Improvements Project (Dillingham): $11.2 million to fund the replacement of the Dillingham Boat Harbor float system and utilities, extend the north bulkhead dock, and add a new boat grid. Work will include an environmental site assessment at a property adjacent to the harbor that is being considered for future development, as well grading and drainage at lots along the east side of the harbor and development of water and sewer utilities.

Marine Industrial Center Cargo Dock (Hoonah): $9.4 million for an upgraded cargo dock to include sheet pile closed cell bulkhead, fender piles, breasting dolphins, concrete RoRo ramp, fill, rocks, and mooring fenders, bullrail, bollards, and cleats.

Saint Herman Harbor Moorage Expansion Project (Kodiak): $11.2 million to add additional berthing capacity in the Harbor for large commercial fishing vessels and support craft. It will add a new float “O” and extend float “P.” It will also include electrical upgrades to floats “M” and “N.”

Cargo Terminal 1 Replacement Project (Anchorage): $50 million to fund construction of a new general purpose cargo terminal at the Port of Alaska. Work funded by the grant will include: demolition of the existing terminal; construction of the trestle and wharf structure; installation of terminal facilities, terminal finishes and landside utilities; and mob and demob of the construction contractor. The budget also includes funding for tug support during construction, an operations contingency for the port, and an allowance for project cost escalation.

City South Dock Renovations and New Berthing Dolphins Project (Saint Paul): $11 million to renovate the City South Dock. Project components include: new fenders; replacing and upgrading bull rails, ladders, and cleats; new 80-ton bollards; safety equipment; new mooring dolphins; a catwalk; and all related design, engineering, and environmental activities.

