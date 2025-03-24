Delegation Commends Secretary Burgum’s Announcements on NPR-A, Coastal Plain, and PLOs





Anchorage, AK—U.S. Senators Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan and U.S. Representative Nick Begich (all R-Alaska) Thursday commended Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum for announcing three initial decisions that will restore access to federal lands, facilitate long-overdue land conveyances, and boost responsible resource production in Alaska.

The decisions further President Trump’s recent Executive Order on Unleashing Alaska’s Extraordinary Resource Potential. Through them, Secretary Burgum has directed his agencies to follow the law and restore access to federal lands in the National Petroleum Reserve-Alaska (NPR-A) and the non-wilderness Coastal Plain of the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge. He has also directed agencies to begin lifting a decades-obsolete Public Land Order (PLO 5150) that has been used to hinder major resource development projects in the state.

“This is wonderful news for Alaska. Secretary Burgum recognizes Alaska’s incredible resource potential and the increasingly onerous restrictions that have been put in place—over our objections—to stop us from responsibly producing and reaching our full potential as a state. He recognizes our petroleum reserve as a petroleum reserve, the Coastal Plain as our nation’s most prospective source for conventional oil and gas, and the need to move forward on both the Ambler Road and AKLNG,” Senator Murkowski said. “These are the first steps to restoring reasonable access to our federal lands and the federal government fulfilling the terms of our statehood compact from nearly 70 years ago—all achieved by simply partnering with Alaskans and following the law. I thank President Trump and Secretary Burgum for working with us to put Alaska back where it belongs—not just on the map, but right at the heart of our nation’s resource policies.”

“DOI’s announcement today—which implements key elements of President Trump’s day-one executive order to unleash Alaska’s extraordinary resource potential—is great news for our state and once again, proves that we have a partner in progress in this administration,” said Senator Sullivan. “As the incoming Trump administration was crafting the Alaska EO, Governor Dunleavy and I worked directly with them to make sure these three vital provisions were included. Opening the ANWR Coastal Plain and the NPR-A to responsible resource development has been a longtime goal for Alaska’s congressional delegation, Republican presidential administrations, and leaders in Alaska. Additionally, DOI’s order today lifts land withdrawals along the Dalton Highway Corridor, which contains the lifeblood of Alaska—the Trans-Alaska Pipeline—and allows those lands to be conveyed to the State of Alaska, securing this vital artery for future resource development, including access to the Ambler Mining District and the right-of-way for a future Alaska LNG pipeline. I want to thank President Trump and DOI Secretary Burgum for fulfilling their commitment to unleash our state and help us realize a future of wealth, sustainable private sector economic growth, and good-paying jobs for our working families.”

“The Department of the Interior’s decision is a major step toward securing Alaska’s place at the forefront of America’s energy future. By opening access to the National Petroleum Reserve, ANWR, and critical infrastructure corridors, we are reaffirming that Alaska’s vast resources should be developed to benefit both our state and the entire nation. Now is the time to deliver affordable, reliable energy to households and businesses in Alaska and beyond. I will continue working with the Alaska delegation to lead efforts in Congress to codify these actions – ensuring that no future administration can stall the progress that is vital to Alaska’s prosperity,” said Congressman Begich.

Interior describes Secretary Burgum’s decision memos as follows:

“Reopening up to 82% of the National Petroleum Reserve in Alaska available to leasing and expanding energy development opportunities in the approximately 23-million-acre reserve. This plan would balance the Secretary’s responsibilities to provide for oil and gas leasing, exploration, and development consistent with the energy needs of the nation and protect important surface resources in the reserve.”

“Reinstating a program that makes the entire 1.56-million-acre Coastal Plain of the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge available for oil and gas leasing. This program would fulfill Congress’ intent in the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act and advance American Energy Dominance, while maintaining strong protections for important surface resources and uses in the Coastal Plain.”

“Revoking withdrawals along the Trans-Alaska Pipeline Corridor and Dalton Highway north of the Yukon River in order to convey these lands to State of Alaska. This action would help pave the way forward for the proposed Ambler Road and the Alaska Liquified Natural Gas Pipeline project, two projects that stand to increase job opportunities and encourage Alaska’s economic growth.”



