Delegation Sends Southcentral Foundation Land Transfer Act to President’s Desk











Washington, DC—U.S. Senators Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan and U.S. Congressman Nick Begich (all R-Alaska) today welcomed Senate passage of their Southcentral Foundation Land Transfer Act. During floor session, Murkowski made a motion to pass H.R. 3620, the House version of the bill, securing its passage by unanimous consent.

The legislation transfers ownership of a small parcel of land in downtown Anchorage, where the Quyana Clubhouse is located, from the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to the Southcentral Foundation (SCF). The bill now heads to the President for his signature.

SCF is an Alaska Native tribal health organization designated by Cook Inlet Region, Inc. and 12 federally recognized Tribes to provide healthcare services to beneficiaries of the Indian Health Service under a self-governance compact. The transfer will strengthen SCF’s ability to advance its mission by allowing the organization to secure financing, replace its current facility, expand services, and create jobs. The legislation directs the Secretary of Health and Human Services to complete the transfer within two years of enactment.

“For years I’ve partnered with dedicated Alaskans who’ve put their time, energy, and heart into getting this bill across the finish line,” said Senator Murkowski. “Southcentral Foundation has built something special at the Quyana Clubhouse, where Alaska Native people experiencing serious mental health challenges can find support, connection, and a path forward, all while integrating Alaska Native culture into care. This legislation will give Southcentral Foundation the tools to expand the facility and its services, including intensive outpatient programming, so it can continue meeting the needs of Alaska Native people for generations to come. I’m grateful to everyone who never stopped working to make this milestone a reality.”

“Southcentral Foundation serves the behavioral health care needs of thousands of Alaska Native people, including through initiatives like Quyana Clubhouse, which incorporates cultural values and traditions into the treatment of individuals with severe mental health challenges,” said Senator Sullivan. “Transferring ownership of the Quyana Clubhouse will empower Southcentral to build on the success they’ve had in creating an innovative and welcoming place for individuals with persistent mental health concerns. I’m grateful to have worked with Rep. Begich and Sen. Murkowski to get this bill to the president’s desk.”

“Southcentral Foundation has a proven record of delivering high-quality, community-driven care to Alaskans in the Southcentral region. By transferring ownership of the Quyana Clubhouse property, Southcentral Foundation will have the opportunity to make the long-term investments necessary to expand behavioral health services and provide more comprehensive care,” said Congressman Begich. “This is a commonsense, Alaska-driven solution that will enable a trusted local provider to better serve Alaskans. I was proud to lead this legislation through the House, and I’m grateful to Senator Murkowski, Senator Sullivan, and Southcentral Foundation for their partnership in getting it across the finish line, and I look forward to seeing this bill signed into law.”

“This land transfer creates an opportunity to build a place where people living with persistent mental illness can find connection, support, and a path toward greater independence and stability,” said SCF President and CEO April Kyle. “We are deeply grateful to Congressman Begich, Senator Murkowski, and Senator Sullivan for championing this bill and for their personal commitment to advancing this important project for the Alaska Native Community. Their dedication, leadership, and sustained efforts helped move this project forward. The building called Quyana Qenq’a will provide a lasting resource for people and families seeking compassionate, culturally responsive care and support.”

Congressman Begich introduced H.R. 3620 in the House in May 2025. Senators Murkowski and Sullivan introduced companion legislation, S. 2098, in June 2025.

The House Natural Resources Subcommittee on Indian and Insular Affairs held a legislative hearing on H.R. 3620 in June 2025. The House Natural Resources Committee subsequently reported H.R. 3620 favorably by unanimous consent, and the House passed the legislation by voice vote in December 2025.

In February 2026, the Senate Committee on Indian Affairs, chaired by Senator Murkowski, held a legislative hearing on both H.R. 3620 and S. 2098. The Committee later considered H.R. 3620 and ordered it favorably reported without amendment in August 2026.

On September 29, 2026, Senator Murkowski brought H.R. 3620 before the Senate and secured its passage by unanimous consent, clearing the legislation for the President’s signature.

The Southcentral Foundation Land Transfer Act has received official letters of support from:

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