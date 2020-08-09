Delta Junction Man Dies after Fall into Large Worksite Hole

Alaska Native News on Aug 9, 2020.

Delta Junction-based AST reported a heavy equipment accident that resulted in a fatality that occurred on Saturday afternoon at a work site.

According to the report, AST and Fort Greely EMS were advised of the injury at 3:33 pm on Saturday afternoon. People at the scene recovered the injured worker, identified as 36-year-old Ivan Baburkin, and transported him to the Delta Family Medical.

When troopers arrived at the medical facility, they found CPR already in progress. They took over the CPR until EMS from Fort Greely arrived to administer advanced lifesaving actions. Unfortunately, Baburkin didn’t respond and was declared deceased at 3:58 pm. His remains were taken to the trooper post then further transported to the SME in Fairbanks for review.

The investigation revealed that Baburkin had fallen into a large hole and may have struck a backhoe bucket before continuing to fall and striking the corner of wooden cribbing holding a dirt wall in place.





