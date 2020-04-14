Department Begins Issuing New $600 Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation Money

JUNEAU, Alaska — On Monday, April 13, 2020, the Alaska Department of Labor and Workforce Development began issuing the new $600 federal pandemic unemployment compensation money to Alaska workers affected by the impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). The first federal disbursement included $12,853,200 to 16,183 Alaskans currently covered by Unemployment Insurance (UI).
The federal pandemic unemployment payment is retroactive to the week ending April 4, 2020, and is in addition to the state UI benefit. Individuals who have received a state benefit for the week ending April 4, 2020, will receive a separate disbursement with the $600 federal payment.
The federal pandemic unemployment payment will be available for each week of eligibility under a state or federal unemployment insurance program through July 25, 2020.
Applications for self-employed, independent contractors and gig economy workers will begin to be processed the week of April 20 with payment issued approximately two weeks later. Self-employed individuals who have previously filed and received ineligibility notification will be contacted for income verification to complete application processing. Payment will be made retroactive to the week ending April 4, 2020.
###