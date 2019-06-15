Department of Justice Pursues $8 Million from Shuyak Island Lodge Owners and Operator

- Home
According to the Department of Justice, the owners of the hunting lodge and the former lodge operator at Port Williams on Shuyak Island have been ordered to pay nearly $8 million for the cleanup of the oil spill that occurred there on February 26th of 2018.
It was then that high winds and extreme weather conditions caused an abandoned building to collapse into the surrounding waters causing a fuel bladder containing 3,000 of fuel oil to spill its contents.
The Coast Guard, Alaska Chadux to respond for cleanup. The Oil Spill Liability Trust Fund would be opened to provide the necessary resources. Over 2,000 feet of containment boom was deployed and absorbent material was dispersed in the contained area.
The Unified Command and the Department of Environmental Conservation would oversee the project where the fund laid out approximately $9 million for the property owned by Bruce and Yvonne Cooper and former lodge operator Mark Krall.
The fuel bladder was owned by Krall and connects him to the case. Krall has said that the Coast Guard told him to store the fuel in the bladder. USCG reports that no such approval existed.
While the Coopers say they are unable to repay the funds expended, DoJ is insistent in collecting the monies.