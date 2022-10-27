Department of Military & Veterans Affairs to host Veterans Day ceremony





JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska — Maj. Gen. Torrence Saxe, adjutant general of the Alaska National Guard and commissioner of the Department of Military & Veterans Affairs, will host a Veterans Day ceremony at the Alaska National Guard armory on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, November 11 at 10:30 a.m.

The ceremony will honor the women and men that have served in the armed forces and include the announcement of the 2022 Governor’s Veterans Advocacy Award recipient.

Civilians requiring base access are required to obtain a visitor’s pass at the Visitor Control Center. The 673d Security Forces Squadron’s base-access section will have a dedicated call-in number for early registration Nov. 8-10. Early registration will allow approved individuals to enter the JBER-Richardson Gate without needing to stop at the VCC.

To register, individuals must be U.S. citizens and provide their full name, state ID or driver’s license number and date of birth. Security Forces personnel will run a background check to determine base access eligibility. Upon successful screening, individuals will be added to a list of authorized patrons at the Richardson Gate.

Individuals interested in early registration should call (907) 552-6910 between the hours of 8 to 11 a.m. and noon to 4 p.m. The technician handling your call will inform you if you’re cleared for entry or denied access at the time of the call. Patrons 16 and older will only show their ID to be compared to the list and will be granted access to the base. Patrons under 16 do not require screening or a picture ID to gain access to JBER for this event.

For additional information on the Alaska DMVA Veterans Day ceremony, call the Office of Veterans Affairs at (907) 334-0874.

###



