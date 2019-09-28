Department of Revenue Announces 2019 Permanent Fund Dividend

- Home
(Juneau) – Beginning Thursday, October 3, an estimated 631,000 Alaskans will receive their 2019 Permanent Fund Dividend in the amount of $1,606.00. The total distribution for this year’s dividend is approximately $1,013,000,000.
Under Governor Michael J. Dunleavy’s PFD proposal, and the statutory formula passed by the Alaska Legislature into law in 1982, the 2019 dividend should be $2,910.00.
Alaskans who filed for the dividend online and chose direct deposit will see the funds in their bank accounts on or shortly after October 3. Alaskans who applied with a paper application and/or chose a paper check will receive payment starting on October 24.
Dividend applications that require additional time to process and approve will be paid out on a monthly basis by check or direct deposit beginning October 24.
Alaskans are encouraged to use the state’s website MyPFD to check the status of their PFD application.
2019 marks the 38th year Alaskans have received their share of the state’s natural resource wealth. Following the 2019 dividend payment, the estimated total of all funds disbursed to Alaskans, including the one-time 2007 Resource Rebate, will exceed $24 billion dollars.
Written by: Genevieve Wojtusik | Department of Revenue on Sep 28, 2019.
