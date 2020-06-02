Department to Pursue Fraudulent Activities, Prevent Misuse of UI Program

JUNEAU, Alaska — Alaska Department of Labor and Workforce Development (DOLWD) Commissioner Tamika L. Ledbetter announced Tuesday that Alaska continues to take measures to prevent fraud or misuse of the Unemployment Insurance (UI) program, including the expanded unemployment benefits under the CARES Act.
“The Department of Labor and Workforce Development will vigorously pursue all fraudulent activities to the fullest extent of the law,” said Commissioner Ledbetter.
Individuals commit UI fraud by knowingly submitting false information, knowingly continuing to collect benefits when ineligible, intentionally collecting benefits without reporting wages or income or not reporting when suitable employment or available work is refused.
If an individual refuses an offer of work because UI pays more than their weekly wage, is asking to be laid off, requests to have their hours reduced or quits available work so they can obtain UI benefits, they may be committing fraud. Employers should immediately report these activities for investigation.
Employers may send the following information to the UI office by email at uifraud@alaska.gov or by fax to (907) 375-9520. A representative will contact the business for additional information:
The department takes fraudulent activities to collect UI benefits seriously. If an individual obtains benefits through fraud, the individual is ineligible for any additional benefit payments, must re-pay the benefits received and is subject to criminal prosecution.
