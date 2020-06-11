DHSS Press Release: Twenty new cases of COVID-19 reported in nine Alaska communities; two new nonresident cases

Alaska Native News on Jun 10, 2020.

June 10, 2020 ANCHORAGE — The Alaska Department of Health and Social Services (DHSS) today announced 20 new cases of COVID-19 in nine communities: Anchorage (7), Homer (5), Eagle River (2), Nikiski (1), Seward (1), Sitka (1), Soldotna (1), Wasilla (1) and Kenai Peninsula Borough (1). This brings the total number of Alaska cases to 593.

Two new nonresident cases were also identified yesterday. One case was a seafood worker in the Kenai Peninsula Borough. The other case was a visitor who tested positive at the Juneau International Airport. This the first nonresident case for the City and Borough of Juneau which issued a press release about it today. This brings the total number of nonresident cases to 51.

Six of the Alaska cases reported today are employees of the Alaska Marine Highway System’s (AMHS) M/V Tustumena. Alaska Department of Transportation & Public Facilities announced these cases yesterday which brings the total number of AMHS crew members who tested positive for COVID-19 to seven. They have all been directed to isolate and DHSS Public Health Nursing is providing health guidance and will be monitoring them throughout their illness. Three positive crew members remain in isolation on board the Tustumena and four positive crew members left the vessel to isolate at other locations using private transportation. The four who left the Tustumena received guidance from DHSS on how to isolate to ensure the safety of others.







Of the new Alaska cases, 14 are male and six are female. Five are aged 20-29; four are aged 30-39; four are aged 40-49; five are aged 50-59 and two are aged 60-69. There have been a total of 49 hospitalizations and 11 deaths with no new hospitalizations or deaths reported yesterday. Recovered cases now total 392, with three new recovered cases recorded yesterday. A total of 67,720 tests have been conducted.







This report reflects data from 12:00 a.m. until 11:59 p.m. on June 9 that posted at noon today on the Alaska Coronavirus Response Hub. Please note that upon further investigation and interviews, data points for cases – such as the date and residence – may on occasion change on the data dashboard after they are announced.

