Dimond Walmart Parking Lot Shootings Determined to be Homicide/Suicide





Investigators with the Anchorage Police Department announced that the bodies that were discovered in the parking lot of the Walmart store on Dimond were the result of a homicide/suicide.

APD swing-shift officers responded to the Walmart parking lot at 5:11 pm on Sunday after receiving reports of a shooting there, and a male, who was later identified as 29-year-old Saina Fa’atoafe, and an adult female were located at the scene. A firearm was also located.

The Crime Scene Team also responded and processed the area. After a preliminary investigation, it was found that Fa’atoafe shot and killed the woman before turning the weapon on himself.

Next of kin was notified of the deaths of the victim and her killer. Because the incident is considered domestic violence related, the name of the female victim will not be released to the public.



