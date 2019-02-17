Disaster Recovery Center in Wasilla Opens on Presidents’ Day
ANCHORAGE, Alaska – A disaster recovery center operated by the state of Alaska and the Federal Emergency Management Agency opens Monday, Feb. 18, in Wasilla to provide in-person advice and referrals to those affected by the Nov. 30 earthquake.
Center location and hours are:
Christ First United Methodist Church
2635 S. Old Knik Rd.
Wasilla, AK 99654
Monday – Saturday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Sunday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Alaska homeowners, renters and business owners in the Municipality of Anchorage and the boroughs of Mat-Su and Kenai Peninsula, which were included in the major disaster declaration, may apply for assistance for uninsured and underinsured damage and losses.
FEMA may be able to provide grants to help repair an earthquake-damaged home or pay for temporary lodging if an applicant is still unable to live at home.
Disaster recovery centers are staffed by representatives from FEMA, the U.S. Small Business Administration, and other federal and local agencies. One-on-one assistance includes:
Help to register for FEMA’s Individual Assistance program.
Help completing paperwork and checking the status of your application.
Help applying for the SBA’s low-interest disaster loans for businesses, private nonprofits, homeowners and renters.
Help understanding how to appeal FEMA eligibility decisions.
All disaster recovery centers are physically accessible and offer effective communication options including captioned phones, Video Remote Interpreting, American Sign Language interpreters upon request and assistive listening devices.
If you need an accommodation or assistance due to a disability, notify FEMA staff at the time of registration or anytime during the assistance process.
Applicants for disaster assistance should have the following information on hand:
Social Security number
Address of the damaged primary residence
Description of the damage
Information about insurance coverage
A current contact telephone number
An address where they can receive mail
Bank account and routing numbers for direct deposit of funds
Many of the services available at disaster recovery centers are also available by calling the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 (FEMA), voice/VP/711. Multilingual operators are available. TTY users may call 800-462-7585. Lines are open daily from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. local time.