Disaster Response Exercise by Civil Air Patrol Alaska Squadrons





Civil Air Patrol, the civilian auxiliary of the U.S. Air Force, including multiple squadrons throughout Alaska, has embarked on an important program to ready the state for Disaster Response with a significant training event this August.

The Twenty Seconds More exercise grew from the real-life need to execute a large-scale re-enactment of the 30-second 2018 Anchorage Earthquake: What response would be necessary if the quake had lasted just twenty seconds more? The scenario for the exercise was born of this question and the need to engage and prepare CAP’s cadre of capable volunteers.

CAP Alaska Wing Commander Col. Derk MacPherson shared an overall objective for the exercise of better preparing Alaska to respond to a variety of disasters, including catastrophic accidents, seismic activity, weather and homeland security. The exercise was generously supported with comprehensive training of state-wide Civil Air Patrol Adult and Cadet members.

Preparation Timeline

Prior to the exercise, preparation for the included two virtual High Frequency (HF) radio training conferences in January and February offered by Alaska Wing (AKWG) HF Radio Communicators and open to members from other states. Then, transportable, suitcase-sized HF radios were deployed in several remote locations around the state. Currently, those complex radios systems will be tested in those selected AKWG CAP squadrons and volunteers continue training in their use.

Exercise Timeline

Friday, August 8, 2025 – Detailed Operational Briefings statewide for weekend’s Exercise

Sat & Sun, August 9-10, 2025 – Virtual Reenactment of HF Radio Communications Exercise