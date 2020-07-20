Division of Employment and Training Services launches AlaskaJobs, a new comprehensive employment system

JUNEAU, Alaska — Friday Alaska Department of Labor and Workforce Development Commissioner Dr. Tamika L. Ledbetter announced the launch of AlaskaJobs, a comprehensive employment system that will modernize access to employment and training opportunities throughout the state.
“AlaskaJobs is a multidimensional tool to assist Alaskans with all their workforce needs,” said Commissioner Ledbetter. “AlaskaJobs is a valuable asset for our state, efficiently matching job seekers, employers and training providers while also improving delivery of grant funded workforce development services. This means more jobs for Alaskans and a brighter future for us all.”
AlaskaJobs replaces six disparate systems, making it easier for employers to list jobs, job seekers to find job postings, training information, educational opportunities, and financial aid resources. Users can log in through their myAlaska account, eliminating the need to maintain additional credentials.
AlaskaJobs provides enhanced services to four constituencies: job seekers, employers, training providers, and grant recipients.
Job Seekers/Individuals — can easily search and view thousands of job postings based on select criteria including skills, values, and interests. Information on labor market data, financial aid, training, and educational programs is easily accessible. AlaskaJobs also includes a powerful tool for crafting compelling resumes.
Employers — have access to dynamic recruiting tools to conduct targeted searches for workers based on skills, education, and experience listed on resumes. They can apply for Work Opportunity Tax Credits, and access a variety of employer services available through the job centers and web based means.
Providers/Training Entities — can update their training program information with real time data to ensure individuals seeking training are aware of programs and credentials offered. Additionally they can complete performance reports and apply for eligible training provider status to qualify for federally funded training grants.
Grantee Staff/Subrecipients — AlaskaJobs will house grant funded participant activities, with easy to read case management dashboards, communication and reporting tools, streamlining and enhancing the delivery of the grant funded workforce development services.
Access Alaska’s new comprehensive employment system here: alaskajobs.alaska.gov.
