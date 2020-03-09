Domestic Consumption of Wild Alaska Pollock on the Rise

The Association of Genuine Alaska Pollock Producers says per capita domestic consumption of Pollock rose by 38 percent to 0.988 pounds per person in 2019, a level not seen since 2016.
That was the conclusion of a new analysis of US markets released by GAPP on Monday, March 2, in Seattle, Wash., which included both wild Alaska and imported Pollock.
While total Pollock consumption grew, most significant is the increase in consumption of domestically produced wild Alaska Pollock, GAPP officials said. Fifty-nine percent of all Pollock consumed by Americans is caught and processed wild Alaska Pollock.
“Clearly the investment the industry has made to build awareness and a common brand around wild Alaska Pollock in the U.S. market is paying significant dividends,” said Craig Morris, chief executive officer of GAPP. Morris also credited the industry’s commitment to partnering with its downstream customers to invest in innovation and put wild Alaska Pollock in front of more consumers in more ways every single day. The goal, said Morris, is to work to make wild Alaska Pollock a household name in domestic markets.
Over the coming year GAPP plans to continue investment in its North American Partnership Program, which encourages bringing new forms of Pollock, including fillets and surimi, to market in new channels or associated with market influencers. The report also indicates growing domestic interest in surimi, with a higher percentage of US produced surimi remaining in domestic markets.
