Don’t Be Left in the Dark this Halloween!

Halloween is the second most popular holiday in the United States accounting for billions of dollars of sales in the candy, costume and decoration industries. In fact, the National Retail Federation (NRF) estimates that Americans will spend more than $7 billion this Halloween!

Amidst all of the costumes and trick-or-treating, the Halloween Industry Association (HIA) is offering safety tips to parents and caregivers to make sure families have as much fun as possible on this popular holiday!

Preparations for Halloween include carving pumpkins, choosing costumes and selecting candy to hand out to the superheroes, witches and vampires that come knocking. While planning for Halloween festivities, the HIA suggests these important tips for costumer safety:

Choose a costume that is unique, bright and reflective and is short enough to prevent tripping

Select a flame-resistant costume

Only apply non-toxic make-up. If wearing a mask, ensure that it has holes big enough to see through

Make sure hats and headpieces fit properly and don’t cover a child’s eyes

Props should be small and have flexible, soft points

Make sure the costume is bathroom friendly to avoid accidents

Place emergency contact information somewhere on your child’s costume

Once a safe costume has been finalized, it’s time for trick-or-treating! In order to stay safe while walking the streets at night, the HIA offers the following guidelines for a successful night of haunting:

A parent or responsible adult should always accompany young children in their trick-or-treating. If your children are going alone, confirm that they are traveling in a large group and have a route planned as well as a cell phone for emergencies

Try to make your rounds in the late afternoon or early evening so there is still some sunlight.

Stay on the sidewalk as much as possible. If no sidewalk is available, walk at the far edge of the road facing traffic.

Only go to homes with a lit porch light, and warn your children never to enter a car or a home for a treat.

Make sure your flashlight has working batteries.

When your children arrive back to their haunted house, enjoy the time you get together while sorting through their stock of treats.

Examine their items carefully to make sure there are no opened wrappers, off-color odors or pinholes in their goodies. Once you’ve taken these precautions, feel free to indulge in the frightfully delicious reward of walking the whole neighborhood!

