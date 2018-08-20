Don’t Forget To Vote Tomorrow (Tuesday): Alaska’s State and Congressional Primary Election

- Home
Don’t forget that tomorrow (Tuesday) is our state and federal Primary Election. I scheduled a fishing day tomorrow – and almost forgot! So I’m about to go vote now at an early voting station. And remember, unlike Anchorage city elections, which are now vote by mail, you vote in person at your voting precinct for state and federal elections like tomorrow’s (or at the very few centralized election stations around the state). That’s unless you’ve already voted with an absentee ballot.
Not sure if where to vote, or where to vote early today? Call 522-8683.
A number of elections will possibly be decided in tomorrow’s primary election contest.
So call the candidates if you have questions! Most of them give out their numbers on their websites.
And don’t forget to vote if you go fishing.
My Best,