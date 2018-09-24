Doors to Close at Larsen Bay School

Alaska Native News Sep 24, 2018.

The dread of students, teachers, and parents in the small community of Larsen Bay on the west side of Kodiak Island became reality last Tuesday when the Kodiak Island School District voted to close down the facility in LB after enrollment dropped below the acceptable limit of 10 students.

The community has been struggling to keep the school’s doors open as more and more of the population moves away to larger communities across the state. The population has been shrinking for decades.









Following close on Larsen Bay’s heels is Larsen Bay’s neighbor, Karluk. KIBSD is also discussing the closure of that school after its enrollment dropped to only seven students.