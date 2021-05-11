Where the Covid-19 Pandemic Continues to Interrupt Education the Most

Where students have been most impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic

In our journey to find the answer, there were several data points we took into consideration:

Percentage of students who are spending less time on education

Percentage of students who see their teachers one day or less per week

Percentage of students with canceled classes

Percentage of students who always had access to a computer

Percentage of students who always had access to the internet

The state where students continue to be most affected by the pandemic is West Virginia. The state’s rankings were high across the board, with an average of 8.8.

Although 79% of students in West Virginia had reliable access to a computer, just 62% always had access to the internet, the lowest rate in the country. This is a real problem as facetime with teachers is exceedingly rare – in West Virginia, one in three students spent one day or less per week with their teachers, the second-lowest rate in the country.

Over half of students (55%) spent less time on learning activities (#5). This isn’t surprising, given that 31% had classes canceled (#8).

Coming in just behind West Virginia is Alaska, with an average rating of 9.6. While it didn’t rank number one in any category, it was in the top ten for four of the five categories. Its highest rank was in the percentage of students with classes canceled (34%, #3), so it’s no wonder that over half of students in Alaska spent less time on education (53%, #10).

Alaska’s other top ten rankings: students spending one day or less with a teacher each week (19%, #9) and students with reliable internet and computer access (71%, #10 and 75%, #16, respectively).







New Mexico took the third spot with an average ranking of 10. While only half of students were spending less time on educational activities and 78% had reliable computer access, high rankings in other categories didn’t bode well for the state.

Its highest rankings were in the number of students with classes canceled (35%, #2), students who always had reliable internet access (just 66%, #2), and the number of students who spent one day or less with a teacher every week (20%, #5).