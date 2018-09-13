DOT&PF Campaign Sign Laws Clarified

- Home
- Headlines
- General
- World
- National
- State
- Rural
- Arctic
- Science/Education
- Health
- At Sea
- Politics
- Weather
- Tides
- Entertainment
- Opinions/Op/Ed/Letters
- Advertising
- Classifieds
- Contact Us
(JUNEAU, Alaska) – On Sept. 10, 2018, the Alaska Superior Court ordered the Alaska Department of Transportation & Public Facilities (DOT&PF) to clarify how laws restricting outdoor advertising will be applied during the current campaign season to political signs within and outside of state highway rights of way.
The Alaska Superior Court directs:
In 1998, Alaskans overwhelmingly voted to keep the state free from outdoor advertising, both within and along the state’s public rights of way. Alaska statutes and regulations address unauthorized signs, including such signs displayed on parked vehicles and some signs on private property. Those statutes and regulations remain in full force and effect, except for small, temporary, political campaign signs permitted by the Court’s order outside highway rights of way.
A copy of the order can be viewed here.