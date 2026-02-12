DOT&PF Launches First-of-Its-Kind Smart Pedestrian Lighting Pilot Project in Kodiak







(ANCHORAGE, Alaska) — Kodiak pedestrians are testing out a state-of-the-art safety tool with the installation of the Smart Pedestrian Lighting Pilot project on Rezanof Drive near Cope Street last Friday. This innovative project uses advanced dynamic illumination technology to significantly improve nighttime visibility of pedestrians crossing the roadway — a critical safety enhancement for Alaskan communities experiencing long periods of darkness during fall and winter.

The Alaska Department of Transportation & Public Facilities (DOT&PF) recently installed smart lighting technology to guide pedestrians across the road after dark by employing artificial intelligence and dynamic LED illumination. By highlighting individuals in real time rather than relying on static fixtures, the system enhances driver awareness and allows more time for appropriate reaction — improving safety for both pedestrians and motorists. This intelligent illumination approach has been shown to improve driver visual-motor response to pedestrians at night, increasing the potential for safer crossings.

Alaska experiences a notable increase in pedestrian fatalities in September and October, when daylight hours rapidly decrease and the contrast of snow — which often helps make pedestrians more visible — is not yet present. In response, the new pilot system dynamically detects pedestrians and activates targeted lighting to escort them through the crosswalk, drawing driver attention and reducing the likelihood of collisions.

“There’s no easy answer when it comes to pedestrian safety, and we take that reality seriously,” said Alaska DOT&PF Commissioner Ryan Anderson. “This pilot gives us a chance to explore a new tool that supports both pedestrians and drivers by improving visibility at night. If it works as we hope, it could become one more way we make Alaska’s roads safer for everyone.”

The Smart Pedestrian Lighting Pilot was developed in cooperation with Intelligent Security Systems (ISS), a developer of artificial intelligence (AI)-driven intelligence software, with DOT&PF covering the cost of installation. The partnership demonstrates a commitment to exploring innovative, cost-effective safety solutions that have the potential to be deployed across other Alaskan communities and urban environments if successful.

Alaska DOT&PF will be monitoring the equipment for durability and conducting public engagement on the effectiveness of the crossing.

Pedestrian safety is a shared responsibility. Alaska DOT&PF encourages drivers, cyclists, and pedestrians alike to stay visible, stay alert, and look out for one another — especially during hours of darkness.