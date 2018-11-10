DOT&PF Seeks Public Review of 2019 Summer Ferry Schedule
(JUNEAU, Alaska) – The Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities proposed Alaska Marine Highway System (AMHS) schedule for May 2019 through September 2019 is now available for public review.
Communities and interested people can review and comment on the proposed schedule through Nov. 23, 2018.
The draft schedule is based on expected funding levels for fiscal year 2020 and established community service needs and events. Scheduled service is similar to last year’s service, and maintains vessel regulatory and safety standards.
The draft schedule is available online with accompanying documents at www.dot.state.ak.us/amhs/share/schedule/considerations.pdf
Written comments will be accepted on or before Nov. 23, 2018 via email at dot.amhs.comments@alaska.gov and by fax at (907) 228-6873.
A teleconference to hear comments and consider adjustments is scheduled for Monday, Nov. 26, 2018, at 10:00 AM for Southeast schedules and at 1:30 PM for Southwest and Southcentral schedules. The toll-free number to participate in either teleconference is 1-515-604-9000, access code 279613.
For people wishing to attend in person, the teleconference will be held in Ketchikan at the Alaska Marine Highway Central Office, 7559 North Tongass Highway.
