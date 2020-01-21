DOT&PF Seeks Public Review of 2020 Summer Ferry Schedule
Alaska DOT and PF on Jan 21, 2020.
(JUNEAU, Alaska) – The Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities proposed Alaska Marine Highway System (AMHS) schedule for May 2020 through September 2020 is now available for public review.
Communities and interested people can review and comment on the proposed schedule through February 3, 2020.
The draft schedule is based on expected funding levels for fiscal year 2021. The operating plan is designed to meet community service needs while staying within available funding levels and maintaining regulatory and safety standards for the vessels.
The draft schedule is available online with accompanying documents at dot.alaska.gov/amhs/share/schedule/considerations.pdf.
AMHS is also interested in knowing about any need for special events scheduling and requests that organizers or communities give the event name, dates, location, and arrival/departure times needed for each special event.
Written comments will be accepted on or before February 3, 2020, via email at dot.amhs.comments@alaska.gov and by fax at (907) 228-6873.
A teleconference to hear comments and consider adjustments is scheduled for Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. for Southeast schedules, and at 1:30 p.m. for Southwest and Southcentral schedules. The toll-free number to participate in either teleconference is 1-515-604-9000, access code 279613.
For people wishing to attend in person, the teleconference will be held in Ketchikan at the Alaska Marine Highway Central Office, 7559 North Tongass Highway.
# # #
M/V Malaspina. Image-Alaska Ferry Adventures
