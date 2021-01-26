DOT&PF Seeks Public Review of 2021 Summer Ferry Schedule







Comments may be submitted through February 7, 2021



(JUNEAU, Alaska) – The Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities proposed Alaska Marine Highway System (AMHS) schedule for May 2021 through September 2021 is now available for public review. Communities and interested people can review and comment on the proposed schedule through February 7, 2021.

The proposed schedule patterns are based on projections for funding considering the state’s fiscal environment, service demand (considering the continued Covid-19 pandemic), and the Governor’s proposed FY22 budget. The operating plan has been designed to meet community service needs while staying within these parameters and maintaining regulatory and safety standards for the vessels. Due to the pandemic and continuing Canadian border closure, the proposed summer schedule does not include service to Prince Rupert. AMHS continues to work with the U.S. and Canadian governments on pre-clearance requirements and may add Prince Rupert service later.

The draft schedule is available online with accompanying documents at http://alaska.gov/go/Z9GC.







AMHS is also interested in knowing about any need for special events scheduling and requests that organizers or communities give the event name, dates, location, and arrival/departure times needed for each special event.

Written comments will be accepted on or before February 7, 2021, via email at dot.amhs.comments@alaska.gov and by fax at (907) 228-6874.

A teleconference to hear comments and consider adjustments is scheduled for Monday, February 8, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. for the Southeast schedules, and at 1:30 p.m. for Southwest and Southcentral schedules. The toll-free number to participate in either teleconference is 1-515-604-9000, access code 279613.

