DOT&PF Seeks Public Review of 2021 Winter Ferry Schedule









Comments may be submitted through July 27, 2021



(JUNEAU, Alaska) – The Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities (DOT&PF) proposed Alaska Marine Highway System (AMHS) operating plan for October 2021 through April 2022 is now available for public review. DOT&PF plans to release its proposed summer 2022 schedule for public comment shortly after the winter 2021 schedule is finalized.

Governor Mike Dunleavy recently signed the FY22 budget into law. That budget included an $8.7 million increase to the ferry system over the FY21 budget. Additionally, Governor Dunleavy established an 18-month funding schedule for the AMHS, ensuring stable and reliable service to Alaska’s coastal communities.

The proposed schedule patterns are based on adopted FY22 funding levels. The operating plan is designed to meet community service needs and maintain regulatory and safety standards for the vessels.

The draft schedule is available online with accompanying documents at https://dot.alaska.gov/amhs/doc/winter_considerations_2021.pdf.

AMHS is also interested in hearing about any need for special events scheduling and requests that organizers or communities give the event name, dates, location, and arrival/departure times needed for each special event.

Written comments are being accepted through July 27, 2021, via email at dot.amhs.comments@alaska.gov and by fax at (907) 228-6873. A public teleconference to hear additional comments and consider adjustments is scheduled for Thursday, July 29, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. for Southeast schedules and at 1:30 p.m. for Southwest and Southcentral schedules. The meetings will be held at the Alaska Marine Highway Ketchikan Central Office, 7559 North Tongass Highway, for participants wishing to attend in person.

The toll-free number for joining both teleconferences is: 1-515-604-9000, access code 279613.

# # #





