DOT&PF to End Seasonal Maintenance in October

(FAIRBANKS, Alaska) – The Alaska Department of Transportation & Public Facilities (DOT&PF) will end seasonal maintenance, including snow and ice removal, on the Denali Highway, Taylor Highway, McCarthy Road, and the Eureka/Rampart Road in October.

DOT&PF does not maintain these highways through the winter. The department encourages drivers to remember that travel on a non-maintained highway during the winter is extremely risky.

Taylor Highway: Runs from the Tetlin Junction on the Alaska Highway to Eagle. Maintenance will end Oct. 15 and will resume in early April. In March, a seven-person maintenance crew will begin plowing snow and ice to re-open the 160-mile road over about a four-week period.

McCarthy Road: Runs from the Edgerton Highway in Chitina to McCarthy. Regular maintenance will end Oct. 1 and will resume in the spring. The McCarthy Road may be plowed periodically through the winter so crews can clear the McCarthy runway.

Eureka/Rampart Road: Runs from the Elliott Highway to Rampart. Maintenance will end Oct. 1. The road will be opened in early spring in coordination with the City of Rampart, enabling freight to be transported to Rampart while the road is still frozen.

Drivers can check road conditions at 511.alaska.gov or by dialing 5-1-1 from any phone in Alaska.

