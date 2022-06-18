Dozens of Alaskans spend summer advancing education, earning free college credits with the Alaska Native Science & Engineering Program





High school students prepare for college with science and math courses, living on campus and participating in interactive lessons through Acceleration Academy (Summer)

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — This summer, more than 50 Alaska high school students are participating in the Alaska Native Science & Engineering Program’s Acceleration Academy (Summer) component. Hailing from across Alaska, students will spend this summer in Anchorage furthering their education and improving their future with access to advanced academic and professional opportunities.

In the Acceleration Academy (Summer) component, students enroll in 1-2 college math or science courses and participate in interactive STEM modules, from learning about earthquake engineering with balsa wood tower builds to getting a close-up look at biology with a dissection lab. Students earn free college credits and gain valuable hands-on experience while sharpening their social and professional skills.

Acceleration Academy (Summer) students live on the University of Alaska Anchorage campus to gain knowledge of and familiarity with college life and have a place to connect with peers outside the classroom. All rising eighth, ninth, tenth and eleventh grade students across Alaska are eligible to apply and participate in the component, which is available to students at no cost and provides two five-week sessions.

Acceleration Academy (Summer) was first introduced in 2009 and ignited one of ANSEP’s most successful and impactful components: its full-time Acceleration Academy. The full-time component is available in Anchorage, Bethel and the Matanuska-Susitna Valley. A recent grant has accelerated expansion plans for the component in Dillingham, Kotzebue and Juneau. ANSEP is also adding a year-round residential element to the Anchorage campus to make the full-time component available for every student in Alaska. Applications for the fall 2022 semester are currently being accepted for Anchorage, Bethel, Matanuska-Susitna Valley, Kotzebue, and the Anchorage-based residential option. Students and parents may sign up at ANSEP.net to be automatically notified when the Dillingham and Juneau applications are released.

“Our full-time Acceleration Academy component stemmed from the success of the residential summertime component,” said ANSEP Founder and Vice Provost Dr. Herb Schroeder. “Acceleration Academy is now giving students a chance to go from eighth grade to a bachelor’s degree in just five years and save up to $70,000 in college expenses. That all started right here with this summer component.”

Students participating in the first session of ANSEP’s 2022 Acceleration Academy (Summer) represent 11 different Alaska communities:

Anchorage: Liam Dudley, Moriah Humphries, and DeVon Smith

Bethel: Atsaruaq Bill, Yila Jaque, Kennedy Johnson, Alyssa Motgin, Solstice Sell, Ethan Sparck and Kaylie St. Vincent

Dillingham: Liam Evans and Adalgisa Reigh

Eagle River: Kaden Jim and Luke Shaw

Homer: Alivia Fefelov

Juneau: Alicia Michels

Kotlik: BevAnne Akaran

Matanuska-Sustina: Gunnar Allen

Nome: Sara James, Isabella January and Kael Osborne

North Pole: Lily Ann Reece

Port Alexander: Sage Martin

Both summer and full-time Acceleration Academy components academically, socially and professionally prepare students for college. Students are able to explore STEM careers, become eligible for scholarships, take advantage of networking opportunities and save on future college costs by earning free college credits.

Elementary, middle and high school students across Alaska who are interested in participating in ANSEP can apply for other opportunities including the K-5 STEM Connect, STEM Career Explorations, Middle School Academy, Acceleration Academy and Summer Bridge components. To learn more about ANSEP and the opportunities available for Alaskan students, visit www.ANSEP.net.

###



