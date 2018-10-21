Dr. Donna Galbreath | Health Award

- Home
- Headlines
- General
- World
- National
- State
- Rural
- Arctic
- Science/Education
- Health
- At Sea
- Politics
- Weather
- Tides
- Entertainment
- Opinions/Op/Ed/Letters
- Advertising
- Classifieds
- Contact Us
Ahtna Athabascan, is the daughter of Don and Molly (John) Galbreath, sister of Larry and Mike Galbreath, and mother of Tikaan and Kate Galbreath, and Yatibaey Evans.
She has worked in Alaska for Tribal organizations since completing her medical training 27 years ago. She has focused her career on both providing health care and partnering with other Alaska Native people to improve the quality of and access to services.
Dr. Galbreath comes from a line of traditional healers and, as a primary care provider, uses both traditional Ahtna healing knowledge and Western medical knowledge in her practice. She also serves as the Senior Medical Director of Quality Assurance for Southcentral Foundation, and presents nationally and internationally on quality assurance, corporate compliance, and Southcentral Foundation’s relationship-based Nuka System of Care.
No related posts.