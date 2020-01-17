Draft AMHS Economic Reshaping Report Released

(JUNEAU, Alaska) – Wednesday, the Alaska Department of Transportation & Public Facilities (DOT&PF) released the draft Alaska Marine Highway System (AMHS) Economic Reshaping Report.
The report sought to identify potential reductions to the State of Alaska’s financial obligation and/or liability as related to the AMHS. Findings from the report will be used to shape future AMHS conversations, starting with the FY2021 budget. The report will remain in draft status as these conversations continue.
The report was first delivered by Northern Economics to DOT&PF on Oct. 15. Due to the volume of data and complexity of the issues, DOT&PF and Northern Economics worked together to verify accuracy. A copy of the report was provided to the Marine Transportation Advisory Board (MTAB) for review and comment. The report is being discussed by MTAB at today’s meeting.
The draft report is available for download at http://dot.alaska.gov/project_info/.