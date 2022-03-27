Drag Race Spectator Injured by Racing Vehicle on Reeve Blvd Saturday Night





For the third time in a week, a pedestrian has been struck by a vehicle, the latest, occurring on Friday night, causing serious injury.

APD swing-shift officers responded to the 900-block of North Reeve Road after receiving a rep[ort of a pedestrian vs vehicle collision.

The investigation at the scene would find that a group of people had gathered in the area to watch a race between a gray Acura Integra and a black Ford Mustang. During the race, the Ford hit a spectator causing life-threatening injuries. The victim was rushed to a local hospital by JBER medics.

The driver involved in the incident remained on the scene and cooperated with the investigation, APD reported.

No charges have been filed at this time.

Just a day prior, police responded to Northern Lights and Eagle Street in response to another vehicle/pedestrian incident. At that incident, police found that a Ford F150 was traveling westbound on East Northern Lights when the driver struck a pedestrian crossing the street outside of the crosswalk. The pedestrian was declared deceased at the scene.

On March 20th, patrol officers responded to 15th Street and Gambell for a reported pedestrian/vehicle incident. At that accident, again an F150 was westbound on 15th and was making a turn onto Gambell when it ran into two pedestrians that had just begun crossing the street at Gambell.

Both of those victims were transported to the hospital with injuries.





