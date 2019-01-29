Driver Identified in Thursday’s Old Seward Highway Hit and Run

Alaska Native News Jan 29, 2019.

Anchorage police report that traffic investigators have identified the driver involved in the Thursday morning hit-and-run in the area of the Old Seward Highway and Scooter Avenue and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.

50-year-old Shane Walton faces multiple charges that include Leaving the Scene, Failure to Render Aid, and Tampering with Evidence.

Walton was traveling northbound on the Old Seward Highway, as the pedestrian injured in the incident, was crossing at the crosswalk and stopped in the middle of the walk while Walton had a green light. The pedestrian was subsequently struck. Instead of stopping and rendering aid and reporting the incident, Walton continued driving down the highway and turned onto Dimond Boulevard.

When officers arrived at just after 2 am, they found the injured victim in the middle of the road. He was transported o the hospital for treatment of his injuries.







Persons with information concerning Walton’s whereabouts are asked to call APD Dispatch at 311 (option1).