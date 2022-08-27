Driver Suffers Fatal Injuries after Exiting Vehicle at Seward Highway Pullout





Troopers on the Seward Highway responded along with first responders to a collision at mile 71 of the Seward Highway where an Oregon driver was killed while outside of his vehicle at a pullout.

46-year-old William Foss was declared deceased at the scene and two of the occupants of his Ford SUV, a female, and a juvenile boy, were transported to an Anchorage hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. An occupant of the other vehicle, a Dodge minivan, was also transported to Anchorage. The driver of the Dodge was taken to the Seward hospital.

The investigation at the scene found that Foss had parked in the pullout and exited his vehicle. He was standing outside of his vehicle when the Dodge, traveling southbound hit the SUV and the driver.

Foss’s remains were turned over to the State Medical Examiner’s office in Anchorage.

The investigation into the collision remains open and no citations or arrests have been made.



