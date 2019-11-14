Dunleavy Names Sheffield Alaska Railroad Corporation Board of Directors Chairman Emeritus, Announces Two Appointees

- Home
“Governor Sheffield advocated for the purchase of the railroad, and, as governor, signed the legislation to approve the purchase in 1984”
(Anchorage, AK) – Governor Michael J. Dunleavy has accepted the resignation of former Governor Bill Sheffield and simultaneously bestowed upon Sheffield the honorary position of Chairman Emeritus of the Alaska Railroad Corporation Board of Directors by Executive Decree in appreciation of his dedication to the railroad.
“During his tenure, Governor Sheffield provided important historical perspectives, keen business acumen, and was a stalwart champion of one of Alaska’s most important transportation assets,” said Governor Dunleavy. “Over the years, Governor Sheffield has provided invaluable leadership and expertise to assist the Board in weathering harsh economic realities and making the changes necessary to ensure the survival of the railroad as a tool for economic development in the State.”
The Governor has appointed Judy Petry of Elk City, Oklahoma to assume the Railroad Management vacancy left by Sheffield.
Judy Petry has a long history of working in the rail industry. Petry began working at Farmrail System in 1987, holding positions of accountant, manager of customer service, controller, rising to the position of President and General Manager in 2014. Petry has served on the American Short Line and Regional Railroad Association Board of Directors since 2004, and currently serves as Chairman.
Governor Dunleavy also announced the appointment of John Shively of Anchorage to the Alaska Railroad Corporation Board of Directors. Shively will assume the expired Third Judicial District seat, which had been held by Linda Leary since 2009.
“I thank Linda for her exceptional years of service to the state and the railroad,” said Governor Dunleavy. “In her 10 years of service with the railroad, she brought to the table keen leadership, strategic planning, and a deep understanding of Alaska’s unique logistics and transportation needs. Linda’s tenure as a board member and chairwoman has ensured the future success of our transportation industry.”
John Shively received his Bachelor’s Degree in Political Science from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Shively played a significant role in developing the Red Dog Mine while serving as chief operating officer for NANA Regional Corporation from 1992 to 1994. Shively served as Chief of Staff to Governor Bill Sheffield from 1983 to 1985, and later as the Commissioner of Natural Resources under Governor Tony Knowles from 1995 to 2000.
A copy of the signed Executive Decree can be found here.
A copy of Governor Dunleavy’s letter to the ARRC Board of Directors can be found here.
Written by: Jeff W Turner | Office of Governor Dunleavy on Nov 14, 2019.
Last revised by: Alaska Native News