Dustin Peters Charged with Murder for October Shooting of Jacob Wodkowski Who Died Late January





Alaska State Troopers say that they have charged 38-year-old Dustin Peters with murder charges for a shooting that occurred on October 6th of last year.

Troopers responded to reports of an assault at 4:05 am on October 6th in Wasilla and found 36-year-old Jacob Wodkowski suffering a gunshot wound to his head. He was transported to an Anchorage hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Peters had fled the scene and was identified as a person of interest in the case and a manhunt was initiated by Mat-Su Valley law enforcement. He was located by troopers after receiving a tip, and he was arrested at 12:30 pm on October 7th on charges of Misconduct Involving a Weapon, Misconduct Involving Controlled Substances, and Theft as well as a previous warrant for a violent felony crime.

Jacob would continue to languish in the hospital from his serious headwound and then would succumb to his injuries on Jan 24th. An autopsy was conducted and that autopsy would determine that the gunshot wound had ultimately caused his death.

On February 13th, Peters, who was still in custody, was charged by the Alaska Bureau of Investigation’s South Central Major Crimes with Murder 1 and Murder 2 for Wodkowski’s death.



