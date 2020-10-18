Eagle River Dentist’s License Revoked After Conviction of 46 Felony and Misdemeanor Counts

(Anchorage) The Alaska Board of Dental Examiners voted unanimously to permanently revoke the dental license and parenteral sedation permit of Seth Lookhart, DDS.
As described in the judge’s decision, the Division of Corporations, Business, and Professional Licensing proved that Dr. Lookhart endangered the lives of countless vulnerable Alaskans by over-sedating them absent medical necessity in his scheme to defraud Medicaid of $2.1 million. The revocation of Dr. Lookhart’s license follows his conviction of 46 felony and misdemeanor counts for this conduct and his sentencing to twenty years imprisonment, with twelve years to serve.
The Alaska Board of Dental Examiners is composed of dental and dental hygiene professionals as a well as a member of the public. They serve voluntarily under gubernatorial appointment to set dental standards and protect Alaskan patients and consumers from physical harm and financial malfeasance.
Dr. David Nielson, DDS, the chair of the board, recounted that taking a licensing action against a peer is one of the least pleasant actions the board must take, but explained that it does so willingly and proficiently when required to protect the safety of Alaskans.
In presenting its case, division investigator Jasmin Bautista worked in coordination with the Alaska Department of Law Civil Division and the Alaska Department of Law Medicaid Fraud Control Unit (MFCU). As proven in the criminal court and at the administrative hearing by prosecutors Joan Wilson and Eric Senta, Dr. Lookhart regularly sedated two, and sometimes three, patients simultaneously–sedating them to levels of deep sedation and general anesthesia that were well beyond the scope of his education and training.
“The division offers its countless thanks to the hard-working professionals in the MFCU Office who proved not only that Dr. Lookhart defrauded State Medicaid, but recklessly endangered the lives of Alaskans in doing so,” said Division Director Sara Chambers. “We would also like to thank the patients and dental assistants who bravely testified against Dr. Lookhart and the dental professionals who testified at Dr. Lookhart’s criminal trial—most significantly, Eric Nordstrom, M.D., D.D.S., and Dr. Paul Silveira, D.D.S., who also testified in the administrative hearing.”
The final decision of the Alaska Board of Dental Examiners is attached and will be uploaded to the License Search function of the division web site.
For additional information, contact Division Director Sara Chambers at (907) 465-2144 or sara.chambers@alaska.gov.
###