Alaska Native News on Jan 20, 2020.

On Friday, after a five-week bench trial, Anchorage dentist Seth Lookhart, was found guilty of 46 counts of Medicaid Fraud by Superior Court Judge Michael Wolverton and his corporation, Lookhart Dental LLC was found guilty of 40 counts that were alleged against it.

Wolverton said when he handed down the verdict that the evidence presented against Lookhart in the case was “simply overwhelming.