Economists Pan ‘Insane’ New Trump Tariffs as US Consumers Struggle With Rising Prices

President Donald Trump on Thursday used emergency authority to impose high tariff rates on imports from dozens of American trading partners, including Canada—a move that economists criticized as a senseless approach to global trade that will further increase costs for consumers who are already struggling to get by.

Trump outlined the new tariff rates in executive orders signed just ahead of his arbitrary August 1 deadline for U.S. trading partners to negotiate a deal with the White House, whose erratic, aggressive, and legally dubious approach has alarmed world leaders.

Under the president’s new orders, Canadian goods that are not covered by the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) will face 35% import duties, while steel and aluminum imports will face a 50% tariff rate.

Trump claimed Canada “has failed to cooperate in curbing the ongoing flood of fentanyl and other illicit drugs.” But Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney hit back in a statement early Friday, noting that Canada “accounts for only 1% of U.S. fentanyl imports and has been working intensively to further reduce these volumes.”

“While we will continue to negotiate with the United States on our trading relationship, the Canadian government is laser-focused on what we can control: building Canada strong,” Carney added. “Canadians will be our own best customer, creating more well-paying careers at home, as we strengthen and diversify our trading partnerships throughout the world.”

Economist Brad Setser said that while the impact of the higher tariff on Canadian imports could be muted because of the exemption of USMCA-covered products such as oil, the 35% rate is still “insane” and “dumb.”

“Same with the high tariff on Switzerland. Crazy,” Setser wrote, pointing to the 39% rate for Switzerland imports. “This isn’t just protectionism, it is bad protectionism—and will have all sorts of unintended consequences.”

The new tariff rates for Canadian goods will take effect Friday while the higher rates for other nations such as Brazil (50%), India (25%), and Vietnam (20%) won’t kick in until next week “to give Customs and Border Protection officials time to prepare,” The Washington Post reported. Customs and Border Protection collects tariffs, which are effectively taxes paid by importers—who often pass those costs onto consumers in the form of higher prices.

“Trump’s definition of ‘winning’ is hitting the American people with ever-higher taxes,” Dean Baker, senior economist at the Center for Economic and Policy Research, wrote late Thursday.

Recent U.S. economic data indicates that Trump’s tariffs are already putting upward pressure on prices—and companies are using the president’s trade chaos as an excuse to drive up prices further and pad their bottom lines.

The Tax Foundation noted earlier this week that “a variety of food imports” will be impacted by Trump’s tariffs, likely leading to “higher food prices for consumers.” More than 80% of Americans are already concerned about the price of groceries and many are struggling to stay afloat, according to survey data released Thursday by The Century Foundation.

Baker warned Thursday that even nations that have agreed to trade frameworks with the U.S. are not out of the woods.

“Deals are meaningless to Trump. He’ll break them in a second any time he feels like it,” Baker wrote. “I trust everyone negotiating with Trump understands that fact.”

