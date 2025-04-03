There Goes the Economy’: Trump Tariffs Trigger Global Alarm





“He’s taking a sledgehammer to the economy and pursuing unpopular, reckless trade policies that will do nothing to benefit workers and only serve to increase costs for consumers,” warned one expert.



After U.S. President Donald Trump announced long-anticipated sweeping tariffs at the White House Rose Garden on Wednesday, economists, labor leaders, American lawmakers, and other critics reiterated that the move will negatively impact people worldwide.

The president revealed that on April 5, he will impose a 10% tariff on all imported goods and additional penalties for dozens of countries, including major trading partners—ignoring warnings that, as Jeffrey Sachs wrote in a Common Dreams opinion piece, his “tariffs will fail to close the trade and budget deficits, raise prices, and make America and the world poorer.”

Trump’s related executive order states that he finds “that underlying conditions, including a lack of reciprocity in our bilateral trade relationships, disparate tariff rates and nontariff barriers, and U.S. trading partners’ economic policies that suppress domestic wages and consumption, as indicated by large and persistent annual U.S. goods trade deficits, constitute an unusual and extraordinary threat to the national security and economy of the United States.”

The order adds that the “threat has its source in whole or substantial part outside the United States in the domestic economic policies of key trading partners and structural imbalances in the global trading system,” and declares a national emergency.

NBC News reported Wednesday that “global markets reacted sharply and swiftly… with investors fleeing U.S. stock indexes and companies that rely on global supply chains seeing their stocks plummet.” The outlet noted that Dan Ives, an analyst at the investment firm Wedbush Securities, wrote, “President Trump just finished his tariff speech at the White House and we would characterize this slate of tariffs as ‘worse than the worst case scenario’ the street was fearing.”

Trump framed this step in his trade war as “liberation day” and claimed that the duties are “reciprocal,” but economists pushed back. Justin Wolfers at the University of Michigan said: “Trump announces his tariffs, which are (somehow?) related to the trade barriers other countries are imposing on the U.S. But… THE NUMBERS HE’S PRESENTING BEAR NO RELATION TO REALITY. It would be absurd to call these reciprocal tariffs. They’re grievances.”

Groundwork Collaborative executive director Lindsay Owens said in a statement that “Americans have one simple request of President Trump: lower prices. Instead of answering the call, he’s taking a sledgehammer to the economy and pursuing unpopular, reckless trade policies that will do nothing to benefit workers and only serve to increase costs for consumers.”

“But Trump doesn’t care about what happens to working families, as long as his billionaire donors and advisers are happy,” she continued. “Republicans are already chomping at the bit to use any potential tariff revenue to fund their next massive billionaire tax break.”

Kobie Christian, a spokesperson for the national campaign Unrig Our Economy, similarly concluded that “there is no other way to say it—this is an out-of-touch policy designed by a billionaire and for billionaires.”

“Virtually no one will benefit from these Republican-backed tariffs—except for the ultrawealthy who will get yet another tax break, paid for by working families,” Christian added. “Small business owners will be forced to raise their prices to keep their businesses afloat, and Americans will have to pay even more for everyday goods. These tariffs could even push the economy into a recession. American workers need lower costs, not more tariffs and billionaire handouts.”

American Economic Liberties Project’s Rethink Trade director, Lori Wallach, declared that “the businesses that profiteered from our old broken trade system should pay for the necessary transition to more balanced trade, not American workers and consumers. President Trump must take immediate action to stop corporations from using the pretext of these tariffs to price gouge the very Americans already slammed by decades of bad trade policy and corporate greed.”

Wallach was among those who pointed out that tariffs can be a vital tool. She explained that “Trump’s announcement goes much broader, but tariffs against mercantilist countries like China, Germany, Korea, Taiwan, and Japan to counter systemic trade abuses can help restore America’s capacity to produce more of the critical products needed for American families to be healthy and safe and for our country to be more resilient and secure.”

“But to deliver more American production and good jobs, the goal must be to balance trade, not equalize tariff rates, and tariffs must be consistent,” she stressed. “Tariffs must be accompanied by other industrial policies like tax credits to build demand for U.S.-made goods, incentives for investment in new production capacity and bans on stock buybacks, and easier union formation so gains go to wages, not just profits.”

Liz Shuler, president of the AFL-CIO, the nation’s largest federation of unions, also said that “the strategic use of tariffs can be an effective tool to support our industries and protect jobs at home. But they must be accompanied by policies that invest in our manufacturing base and a strong commitment to promoting workers’ fundamental right to organize trade unions and bargain collectively.”

“Unfortunately, the Trump administration’s attacks on trade union workers’ rights at home, gutting of the government agency that works to discourage the outsourcing of American jobs, and efforts to erode critical investments in U.S. manufacturing take us backward,” she asserted. “We will continue to fight for trade policy that prioritizes the interests of working people without causing unnecessary economic pain for America’s working families.”

Some congressional Democrats shared similar criticism. Michigan Congresswoman Debbie Dingell said that “when used strategically, tariffs are a critical tool to bring back jobs and support American workers and industries,” but “I’m concerned about the chaotic and immediate implementation of these wide-reaching tariffs.”

U.S. Rep. Jimmy Gomez (D-Calif.) wrote on social media that “Trump’s dumb tariffs are going to drive up costs for real working people. Like the dad who is trying to save money by fixing his car at home. Those parts from AutoZone are made somewhere else and the prices will go up!”

As the White House circulated a multipage sheet of targeted countries, Gomez and Rep. Sean Casten (D-Ill.) were among those who noticed that Russia—which is waging a yearslong war on Ukraine—is absent from the list.

Meanwhile, as critics including Aaron Reichlin-Melnick at the American Immigration Council highlighted, the list included the Australian territory of the Heard Island and McDonald Islands—even though the islands are “completely uninhabited.”

“Population zero. I guess we’re going to tariff the seagulls?” quipped Reichlin-Melnick. “It kind of feels like a White House intern went through Wikipedia’s list of countries and just generated this list off of that with no further research.”

Organizer Max Berger wrote on Bluesky Wednesday, “‬I like how no one knows whether the president of the United States is going to tank the global economy because he’s a fucking idiot—or if he’s just doing a bit.”