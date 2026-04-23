Eddie Partin Convicted of Sexual Abuse of a Minor







(Kenai, AK) – A Kenai jury found 58-year-old Eddie Dewayne Partin guilty of Sexual Abuse of a Minor in the First Degree, Attempted Sexual Abuse of a Minor in the First Degree, Sexual Abuse of a Minor in the Second Degree, and Incest. In all, Partin was found guilty of 19 felony sex offenses.

Over the course of the trial, the jury heard how the defendant sexually abused his granddaughter in March of 2024. The jury heard how the victim, then five-years-old, went through a forensic interview and forensic medical examination by members of the Kenai Multidisciplinary Team. The team is tasked with collecting evidence following an allegation of child abuse. The jury viewed a recording of the victim’s forensic interview, hearing how her grandfather’s abuse caused her physical pain and made her sad. The jury then heard testimony directly from the victim, now seven-years-old, who consistently described the physical and emotional feeling of being sexually abused, even through forty-six minutes of cross-examination.

The jury also heard that biological samples collected from the victim and defendant’s genitals were analyzed by the Alaska State Crime Lab for DNA. These samples confirmed the presence of the victim’s DNA on the defendant’s person and the presence of the defendant’s DNA on the victim’s person.

As a result of the jury’s verdicts, Partin faces a presumptive active jail sentence of 25-35 years in prison for the highest counts. Sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 21, 2026. The State thanks the victim in this case for her courage.

District Attorney Daniel L. Strigle prosecuted the case with the assistance of Deputy District Attorney Julie Matucheski and Assistant District Attorney Lisa Walters, Paralegals Julie Craig and Cheyenne Alligood, and Law Office Assistants Patrick Pilatti, Katy Mourau, and Kenzie Powell. The case was handled by the Alaska State Troopers, with Investigator Samuel Webber leading the investigation.

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