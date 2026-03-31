Kenai Jury Convicts Darold Greg Love of Sexual Assault and Sexual Abuse of a Minor







(Kenai, AK) – On March 24, 2026, after a nine-day trial, a Kenai jury found 66-year-old Darold Greg Love guilty of Sexual Assault in the First Degree and Sexual Abuse of a Minor in the Second Degree.

Over the course of the trial, the jury heard the defendant had forcibly sexually assaulted his 16-year-old step-granddaughter in Nov. 2021. At the time of the assault, the victim had been living with Love and his wife, the victim’s biological grandmother, at their home in Kenai for almost two years due to her mother’s inability to care for her at the time. The victim and her grandmother had a tense and rocky relationship, making Love the only adult in the home she felt she could trust, confide in, and rely on. As a result of the sexual assault, the victim became pregnant and gave birth to a child in Aug. 2022. The jury heard that paternity testing established Love as the biological father to the victim’s child. The jury further heard that Love had previously been convicted of Sexual Abuse of a Minor in the First Degree in 2001 as a result of an investigation that revealed he had sexually abused three of his biological daughters and his step-daughter.

Love faces a presumptive active term of imprisonment of 35-45 years. As he was convicted of an unclassified sexual felony offense, he is ineligible for either mandatory or discretionary parole. Sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 14 at 8:30 AM.

Significant resources from multiple agencies were mobilized to hold Love accountable for his crimes. Investigator Chad Larsen with the Kenai Police Department was the lead investigator in the matter, with Sergeant Ryan Coleman providing support as well. Detective Alex Olson with the Chattanooga Police Department assisted the Kenai Police Department to obtain a DNA sample from Love who was then residing out of state. Detective William Barker, Jr. and other officers with the Sequatchie County Sheriff’s Department, also in Tennessee, assisted with interviewing and taking Love into custody. Detective Margie Pillsbury, now with the University of Michigan: Department of Public Safety, testified at trial about her investigation with the Alaska State Troopers that led to Love’s 2001 conviction, to include admissions Love made to sexually abusing his children. One of Love’s biological daughters also testified to the abuse she endured at the hands of her father. Lastly, and most significantly, the jury heard the harrowing testimony from the victim where she detailed the forceful and aggressive assault perpetrated by a person she loved and trusted. Liz Reid, an advocate with the Kenaitze Tribe- Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault program provided advocacy support to the victim throughout trial. This was invaluable to the successful prosecution of the case.

The case was prosecuted by Deputy District Attorney Julie Matucheski, with the assistance of paralegals Julie Craig and Cheyenne Alligood and law office assistants Patrick Pilatti and Kenzie Powell.

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