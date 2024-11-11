Eight Teens Hospitalized after 55-Gallon Fuel Drum put on Beach Party Fire in Kodiak Sunday





Kodiak-based Alaska State Troopers report that eight juveniles were injured when a fuel drum exploded at a beach party at White Sands Beach during the early morning hours on Sunday.

Troopers were notified of the explosion at 1:14 am on Sunday and responded to the scene. Eight juveniles at the party were taken to the hospital with five of those eight further transported to medical facilities in Anchorage for further treatment.

According to the report, a juvenile at the party, attended by 20-40 high school aged people, placed a 55-gallon fuel drum onto the fire resulting in a huge explosion.

The teen who was responsible was taken into custody and turned over to the Division of Juvenile Justice. Because the juvenile is underage his name was not released.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing and troopers ask “Anyone who attended the party or has first-hand information and has not spoken with law enforcement is asked to contact the Alaska State Troopers at (907) 486-4121.”



