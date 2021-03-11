Eight-Year-Old Plucked from Skwentna River by Wildlife Trooper and Iditarod Volunteer







While two Alaska Wildlife troopers were at the Swentna River Iditarod checkpoint on Tuesday they saw a young child fall through the ice and with assistance from an Iditarod volunteer the child was saved from certain death in the icy waters of the river.

Trooper Knier and Trooper Gunderson observed the eight-year-old child fall into an open lead on the river while they were at the checkpoint along with Iditarod volunteers on Tuesday. Immediately upon falling in, the child’s 10-year-old brother struggled to keep his sibling from being sucked under the ice.

Trooper Knier and Iditarod volunteer Doug Ramsey raced to the child and were able to pull him from the river.

Wildlife troopers thanked “Mr. Ramsey for his selfless act of courage which prevented a tragic loss of life.”

Troopers remind the public to exercise caution around or on the water and to closely monitor their children.





