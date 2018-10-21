Eklutna Plant Homicide Victim Identified and Suspect Vehicle Recovered

- Home
After receiving a report of a body in the area of the Eklutna power plant northeast of Anchorage on Wednesday, Alaska State Troopers responded to the location to investigate but soon determined that victim had been transported to the location and his death likely occurred within APD’s jurisdiction.
APD investigators arrived and took over case responsibility and the remains were transported to the State Medical Examiner’s office. The SME determined that the victim, identified as 35-year-old David Cargill of Anchorage, had died as the result of multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body.
Investigators identified a 2008 blue Chevy Trailblazer as a suspect vehicle and on October 21st reported finding that vehicle abandoned.
No Suspects have been yet publically identified in the continuing homicide case.
