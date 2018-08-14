Elderly Haines Berry-Picker Located and Lifted by USCG Jayhawk Sunday Night

Alaska Native News Aug 14, 2018.

The search for the 74-year-old Haines man who went missing after setting out on a berry picking outing on Saturday ended successfully after he was located with minor injuries on Sunday evening, troopers reported on the trooper dispatch.

74-year-old Valentino Barattin was reported missing to the Haines Police Department at 7:17 pm on Saturday evening after he failed to return from a berry-picking expedition near Porcupine at mile 26 of the Haines Highway.

“Three Haines SAR Teams, including a Haines-based SEADOGS certified search dog, two Juneau-based SEADOGs, a USCG HC 60 Helicopter, Alaska Mountain Guides, Skagway Fire Department, Haines Borough PD, Haines Volunteer Fire Department and Alaska Wildlife Troopers all assisted in the search,” troopers stated.

After an extended search spanning Saturday night and Sunday, Barattin was located by a USCG Jayhawk crew just before 7 pm on Sunday evening near Walker Lake. He was hoisted from the heavily-wooded area Barattin reported that “he became disoriented and also slightly injured himself.” He continued saying that he had decided to stay in place until help arrived.

He was transported by a Coast Guard Jayhawk to the Haines Airport where he was met by emergency medical services.







“Hiking and navigating through the Alaskan wilderness can be extremely dangerous,” said Chief Petty Officer Seth Caron, a District 17 command center operations specialist. “Always remember to carry a GPS, a map and tell someone where you are going before you head out on the trail, as it can save your life.”