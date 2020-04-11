Eleven New Cases of COVID-19 Detected in Seven Alaska Communities

ANCHORAGE — The Alaska Department of Health and Social Services (DHSS) Friday announced 11 new cases of COVID-19 in seven Alaska communities – Anchorage (3), Palmer (1), Wasilla (1), Kenai (1), Fairbanks (3), North Pole (1) and Juneau (1). This brings the total case count in Alaska to 246.
These new cases were reported from 12:00 a.m. until 11:59 p.m. on April 9 and reflect data posted at noon today on coronavirus-response-alaska-
Of the new cases reported Friday, nine are male and two are female. Five are aged 30-39; two are aged 40-49; two are aged 50-59, two are aged 60-69. There have been 28 total hospitalizations with one new hospitalization Thursday.
One of the new cases is a staff member working at Lemon Creek Correctional Center (LCCC) in Juneau who tested positive for COVID-19. This is the first staff member within the Department of Corrections (DOC) who has tested positive for the virus. DOC was notified of the case Thursday, further implemented the agency’s response plan and began working with the Alaska Section of Epidemiology to identify close contacts and anyone who may have been exposed to the virus. DOC issued a press release Thursday evening about this case.
Last week, a staff member at McLaughlin Youth Center within the DHSS Division of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) tested positive for COVID-19. Testing of staff and youth at the facility was completed last Sunday and results have been returned. No positive cases were found as a result of the testing. Operations have resumed, with no one needing isolation to prevent the spread of illness and all staff returning to work.
“We’re very thankful for the close coordination between DJJ, the Alaska Section of Epidemiology and the Anchorage Health Department that facilitated rapid contact investigations,” said DJJ Director Tracy Dompeling. “This prompt response, combined with the ongoing implementation of CDC recommendations for increased sanitation, social distancing, good hygiene, and routine handwashing have all helped prevent COVID-19 from spreading further within our facility.”