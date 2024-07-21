Employer Fraud Alert On New Payment Demand Scam





JUNEAU — Alaska employers have reported receiving fraudulent emails or debt collection letters demanding they contact the phone number on the notice and/or submit payment to a third party.

The most recent scheme used the dollar amount listed on a legitimate claim of a tax lien filed by Employment Security Tax in a notice that demanded the employer call the number in the letter by a certain date and threatened possible enforcement.

Employment Security Tax does not use a third party to seize property or to collect missing Quarterly Contribution Reports or tax payments from Alaska employers. This is a reminder to be diligent in reviewing the notice(s) you receive. Legitimate notices will be from the State of Alaska with a valid address and phone number.

If you are unsure of the authenticity of a notice, please contact Employment Security Tax’s toll-free phone number at (888) 448-3527 or visit your local Field Tax Office to speak with a representative.