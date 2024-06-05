Engebretsen-Rogers Sentenced for DUI Criminally Negligent Homicide





(Palmer, AK) – Friday, Alaska Superior Court Judge Jonathan Woodman sentenced Anthony Engebretsen-Rogers, 21, for drunk driving that led to a man’s death and a woman’s injuries.

Judge Woodman sentenced Engebretsen-Rogers to a composite sentence of 7.5 years and 90 days with two years, 85 days suspended for Criminally Negligent Homicide and Driving under the Influence and placed him on supervised probation for five years.

Engebretsen-Rogers had no prior adult criminal convictions and faced a presumptive range of one year to three years. The parties stipulated that the court could find aggravator AS 12.55.155(c)(10) (most serious offense within the definition of the offense), which allowed the court to impose the agreed-upon sentence of 5.5 years to serve.

On May 27, 2021, Alaska State Troopers and the Wasilla Police Department responded to a single-vehicle rollover on South Clapp Street in Wasilla at 12:20 a.m. Engebretsen-Rogers estimated his speed at 70 miles per hour while attempting to negotiate a curve in the road, and he lost control of the vehicle. Two passengers, Jeffrey Byers, 46, and Diana Wilson, 45, were ejected from the car. Medics transported both passengers to Mat-Su Regional Hospital; medical personnel declared Byers deceased at 12:47 a.m. Wilson recovered from her injuries after a brief stay in the hospital. Wasilla PD Officer Rice observed Engebretsen-Rogers to display several signs of intoxication, including an odor of alcoholic beverage, thick/slurred speech, and bloodshot watery eyes. Officer Rice obtained a search warrant to seize Engebretsen-Rogers’ blood sample. Subsequent testing showed Engebretsen-Rogers had a blood alcohol level .140 g/100 mL and had an average of 3.8 ng of Delta 9 THC on board.

During allocution, Engebretsen-Rogers expressed great remorse for his conduct and apologized to anyone hurt by his conduct. He said the time incarcerated has allowed him to reflect on his life and he does not want to continue on this path.



